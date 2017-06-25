4 Detained After Theft, High-Speed Chase In Cleveland County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4 Detained After Theft, High-Speed Chase In Cleveland County

By LeighAnne Manwarren
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Four people have been detained Sunday after a reported theft and chase in Cleveland County, authorities said.

Norman police said Walmart reported a theft of more than $1,800 worth of televisions and gave a vehicle description. 

Police found the vehicle on Flood Avenue near Interstate 35 and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and Norman police chased the vehicle onto northbound I-35. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers took over the chase when the vehicle drove into Moore and troopers used a tactical maneuver to end the pursuit on I-35 near SW 4 Street in Moore. 

All four suspects were detained after the chase ended in a crash in a ditch, and they received medical treatment after the crash.

Two will be arrested on complaints of eluding police and grand larceny, Norman police said. Three of the four were arrested because of warrants in Oklahoma County, troopers said.

No names have been released at this time.

Traffic along I-35 in south Moore was congested due to the crash and motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible. 

