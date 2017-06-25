Woman Arrested After Assault, Short Chase In MWC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Arrested After Assault, Short Chase In MWC

Posted:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A woman is in custody after an assault, and eluding police in Midwest City Sunday afternoon.

According to MWC Police, officers responded to an assault call at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park near SE 15th and Douglas. Officers say when they arrived the female suspect was driving away and they tried to perform a traffic stop.

The woman led officers on a short chase, before pulling over near SE 15th and Air Depot.

The MWC Police Department says the woman is now in custody and will face assault and eluding charges.

At this time, her name has not been released.

