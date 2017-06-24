Union City Police Officer's Son Wakes From Coma

On Saturday morning, Officer James Hall said his son, 15-year-old Jake, woke up from a state of coma.

The prayers of a Union City Police Officer and his family have been answered.

On Saturday morning, Officer James Hall said his son, 15-year-old Jake, woke up from a state of coma. Doctors and nurses successfully removed the tubes and lines. Jake is breathing on his own and smiling.

Hall said, "He is responding to us via whisper and knows where he is and knows that there are 50,000 people praying for him."

He said doctors are calling his son a “Miracle Child”.

This past Monday, Jake passed out while at an Oklahoma City church camp and was unresponsive. He was resuscitated twice and rushed to the Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. After several hours, he was placed in a hypothermia cooling wrap.

On Wednesday, doctors started to warm him back up and continually checked his neurological function.

Doctors believe Jake has a cardiac disorder called Wolff Parkinson White Syndrome.

Now that Jake is awake, he is not out of the woods yet. Hall said his son will remain in the Intensive Care Unit for another week. He will then be reevaluated and moved to a private room at the hospital.

Jake will likely get a procedure on his heart next week to prevent a sudden cardiac arrest from happening again.

On behalf of his family and son, Officer Hall said, "Thank you all for such unbelievable support for our little warrior."

The Union City Police Department set up a GoFundMe page to help with Jake’s medical bills. If you would like to donate click here.