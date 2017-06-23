OKC Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Her Elderly Mom

Linda Carol Wilke Mull, 62, is accused of stealing as much as $400K from her mother over a period of seven years.

An Oklahoma City woman was arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her elderly mother.

An adult protective services worker with the Oklahoma City DHS notified police after being contacted by the suspect’s brother. The brother, an attorney from Indiana, provided the DHS worker several documents supporting his allegations.

The brother alleged that his sister, 62-year-old Linda Carol Wilke Mull, had been stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from their 90-year-old mother over a period of seven years. The brother had put together a spreadsheet showing all of the money that had been taken by the victim, and estimated that his mother had lost between $300K and $400K.

According to the report, one transaction totaling $75K stood out to the brother, because the check was issued at a time when the brother says his mom was not competent to make such a decision. The brother provided DHS with a mortgage release issued to his sister around the same time this check was cashed.

In all, the brother provided investigators with bank statements, a petition for guardianship, and the spreadsheet documenting all of the questionable transactions. He also included a digital copy of those documents, and was in the process of gathering physical bank statements.

Mull was arrested on a complaint of financial exploitation of the elderly. Details on a possible bond were not released.