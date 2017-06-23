New Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honorees Announced - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honorees Announced

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
HOLLYWOOD -

A new class of "Hollywood Stars" will soon be lining the street of the Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Among the Class of 2018 is Checotah native, Carrie Underwood. According to the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, dates have not yet been scheduled for the star ceremonies. Upcoming ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to the dedication on www.walkoffame.com

The full list of recipients in their respective categories are as follows: 

MOTION PICTURES: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gary, Mary Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana. 

TELEVISION: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes, and posthumous Steve Irwin. 

RECORDING: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, and "Weird Al" Yankovic. 

RADIO: Steve Jones

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and posthumous Bernie Mac. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
