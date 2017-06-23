OK State Election Board Allows Voters To Sign Up For Election Reminders

The Oklahoma State Election Board announced a new service allowing voters to sign up for text or email alerts reminding them about upcoming elections in their county, said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

The GovDelivery service also allows voters to sign up for reminders to renew their annual absentee ballot requests. Board officials said subscribers can get reminders from their county of residence a few days before an election. The alert should also include a link to a sample ballot.

This is the latest online tool we've developed to help Oklahoma voters. Along with the Online Voter Tool and the online absentee ballot request form, this service makes it easier than ever to make sure your vote gets cast and counted on Election Day, said Ziriax.

Voters interested in the service can visit the election board's website at www.elections.ok.gov