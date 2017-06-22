Thunder Selects Terrance Ferguson In First Round Of NBA Draft - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Selects Terrance Ferguson In First Round Of NBA Draft

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
BROOKLYN, New York -

The Oklahoma City Thunder has selected Terrance Ferguson with the No. 21 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

Ferguson, who was born in Tulsa, was slated to play his college ball at Arizona but decided to play overseas in Australia (Adelaide 36ers) instead. 

Ferguson is known for his defense and ability to defend multiple positions while he has the potential of becoming a solid shooter at the NBA level. 

