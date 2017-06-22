OKC Coalition Proposes Tax Increase To Fund Teacher Raises - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Coalition Proposes Tax Increase To Fund Teacher Raises

A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.

The group says the increase would raise roughly $25 million over four years, and they hope the legislature will come up with a pay plan by then. The increase would cost the average resident $25 a year.

The group plans to start gathering petition signatures by July 4.

