OKC Coalition Proposes Tax Increase To Fund Teacher Raises

A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.

The group says the increase would raise roughly $25 million over four years, and they hope the legislature will come up with a pay plan by then. The increase would cost the average resident $25 a year.

The group plans to start gathering petition signatures by July 4.

News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck will have more on the story at 4:30 p.m.