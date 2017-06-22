Thief Smashes Truck Window, Swipes Golf Clubs In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thief Smashes Truck Window, Swipes Golf Clubs In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera vandalizing a pickup and stealing a set of golf clubs that were inside.

It happened in broad daylight in a parking lot in the 8800 block of S. Western Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

On the video, you see the suspect’s vehicle, possibly a silver Fiat 500, pulls into the parking lot and next to the pickup. The suspect then casually gets out, opens the driver’s side door of the pickup, grabs the clubs and then drives away.

Police say about 10 minutes prior to taking the clubs, the suspect showed up and smashed out the driver’s side window. That portion of video has not been released.

If you recognize the suspect or his vehicle, please contact crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.