Thief Smashes Truck Window, Swipes Golf Clubs In SW OKC

Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera vandalizing a pickup and stealing a set of golf clubs that were inside.

It happened in broad daylight in a parking lot in the 8800 block of S. Western Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

On the video, you see the suspect’s vehicle, possibly a silver Fiat 500, pulls into the parking lot and next to the pickup. The suspect then casually gets out, opens the driver’s side door of the pickup, grabs the clubs and then drives away.

Police say about 10 minutes prior to taking the clubs, the suspect showed up and smashed out the driver’s side window. That portion of video has not been released.

If you recognize the suspect or his vehicle, please contact crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com