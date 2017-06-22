OHP At Scene Of Semi Accident South Of Moore

OHP and Norman police are responding to a semi acident south of Moore, Thursday morning.

Authorities are responding to the scene near I-35 near the Tecumseh road exit. At this time, only the northbound inside lane is open at this time.

Two semis are involved with one overturned in a ditch. According to authorities, one semi was stopped on the shoulder of the road as a mechanic changed a tire when a second semi rear-ended the first.

Traffic is backed up and clean up is expected to take some time. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.