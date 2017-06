Oklahoma City Police and officers with the Santa Fe IMPACT team seized several drug related paraphernalia during a search warrant of a home in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officers made the discovery near SE 21st and S. Sana Fe Avenue on June 21, 2017. During the search, nearly 13 pounds of marijuana, three rifles, six handguns, two shotguns, and two stolen AR-15's were among the items police seized from the home.

Four people were arrested, authorities said. The department said they thank the community for providing them with information that made the operation a success.