OKCPS To Consider Proposal For Temporary Closure Of North Highla - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS To Consider Proposal For Temporary Closure Of North Highland Elementary

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The OKCPS School Board is proposing the temporary closure of North Highland Elementary starting next school year.

The board will be asked to review the proposal on Monday night’s meeting. In this proposal, all current students would be reassigned to Britton Elementary. Current transfer students would also be able to apply for transfers for other neighboring schools.

“In our preparations for the 2017-18 school year, it has become apparent that there is no possible scenario at North Highland that is good for students,” said Superintendent Aurora Lora. “This school is in crisis, and drastic change will be required to improve the negative culture. Our students deserve nothing less.”

According to a release sent out by OKCPS, there is "no principal in place for North Highland and no solid prospects for the position. The office staff have also resigned, and only four core teachers are slated to return for the 2017-2018 school year. This means that to keep the school open, the district would have to staff nearly an entire school without the time or the talent pool needed to set the school up for success. In this proposal, the additional supports the district has been planning to provide to North Highland would be relocated to Britton, placing a total of two full-time counselors, two full-time social workers, and two assistant principals at Britton for 2017-18 to support the principal, staff and students."

North Highland Elementary is located at 8400 N. Robinson Ave. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.