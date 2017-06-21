OKCPS To Consider Proposal For Temporary Closure Of North Highland Elementary

The OKCPS School Board is proposing the temporary closure of North Highland Elementary starting next school year.

The board will be asked to review the proposal on Monday night’s meeting. In this proposal, all current students would be reassigned to Britton Elementary. Current transfer students would also be able to apply for transfers for other neighboring schools.

“In our preparations for the 2017-18 school year, it has become apparent that there is no possible scenario at North Highland that is good for students,” said Superintendent Aurora Lora. “This school is in crisis, and drastic change will be required to improve the negative culture. Our students deserve nothing less.”

According to a release sent out by OKCPS, there is "no principal in place for North Highland and no solid prospects for the position. The office staff have also resigned, and only four core teachers are slated to return for the 2017-2018 school year. This means that to keep the school open, the district would have to staff nearly an entire school without the time or the talent pool needed to set the school up for success. In this proposal, the additional supports the district has been planning to provide to North Highland would be relocated to Britton, placing a total of two full-time counselors, two full-time social workers, and two assistant principals at Britton for 2017-18 to support the principal, staff and students."

North Highland Elementary is located at 8400 N. Robinson Ave.