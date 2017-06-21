Arkansas Teen Missing After Visiting Relative's In Luther

Authorities are turning to the public to help find an Arkansas teen who went missing from a relative’s home in Luther.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Mickinsi Hall was last seen Tuesday evening, at her relative’s home in the 19000 block of NE 108th St.

Her relatives told investigators they discovered her missing Wednesday morning, along with some of her personally belongings. Investigators believe Hall might have runaway because she does not have any known friends in the area.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact (405) 869-2501.