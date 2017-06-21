Arkansas Teen Missing After Visiting Relative's In Luther - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Arkansas Teen Missing After Visiting Relative's In Luther

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
LUTHER, Oklahoma -

Authorities are turning to the public to help find an Arkansas teen who went missing from a relative’s home in Luther.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Mickinsi Hall was last seen Tuesday evening, at her relative’s home in the 19000 block of NE 108th St.

Her relatives told investigators they discovered her missing Wednesday morning, along with some of her personally belongings. Investigators believe Hall might have runaway because she does not have any known friends in the area.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact (405) 869-2501.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
