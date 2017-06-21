Zucchini Pepperoni Boat Lasagna - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Zucchini Pepperoni Boat Lasagna

  • 2 zucchini squash
  • 2 cups spaghetti sauce
  • 2 cups ricotta cheese
  • 2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise.
  3. Add one cup of Parmesan cheese to the bottom of a casserole pan.
  4. Spread evenly to cover the bottom of the pan.
  5. Add the zucchini cut side up in the pan.
  6. Spread ricotta cheese over the top of the zucchini.
  7. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and Italian cheese blend.
  8. Pour the remaining spaghetti over the top and bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

**This recipe works great in the meal storage containers for future meals!

