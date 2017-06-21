Storms Likely In Panhandle, Rest Of OK Stays Dry Wednesday Evening

Storms are moving south and southeast out of Colorado and Kansas Wednesday.

Storms will likely move into the Panhandle Wednesday evening and slowly weaken as they drift south Wednesday night. The rest of the state will be dry under mostly clear skies and as temperatures drop to the mid 60's.

Thursday will be a very similar day to Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, and storm chances will stay confined to mainly Northwest Oklahoma. Highs will top out in the low 90's.