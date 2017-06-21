Storms Likely In Panhandle, Rest Of OK Stays Dry Wednesday Eveni - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Storms Likely In Panhandle, Rest Of OK Stays Dry Wednesday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storms are moving south and southeast out of Colorado and Kansas Wednesday.

Storms will likely move into the Panhandle Wednesday evening and slowly weaken as they drift south Wednesday night. The rest of the state will be dry under mostly clear skies and as temperatures drop to the mid 60's.

Thursday will be a very similar day to Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, and storm chances will stay confined to mainly Northwest Oklahoma. Highs will top out in the low 90's.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.