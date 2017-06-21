Mustang Police Search For Runaway/Missing Person - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mustang Police Search For Runaway/Missing Person

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Mustang police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway/missing person.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Kaleb Steven Awbrey. He is described as a caucasian male, 5'7'' tall, weighing 130 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen around 2:00 p.m. June 20, wearing a grey t-shirt, light colored jeans with holes in the knees and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this person, please contact the Mustang Police Department at 405-376-2488.

  North Korea Threatens Hydrogen Bomb Test Over Pacific Ocean

    North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.

  9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 22-24)

    It's the start of the Fall season in Oklahoma, and hopefully the last time we'll see temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the year. However, there is still time to take advantage of the warm weather, if you plan on doing things outside this weekend.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
