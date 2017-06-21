Mustang Police Search For Runaway/Missing Person

Mustang police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway/missing person.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Kaleb Steven Awbrey. He is described as a caucasian male, 5'7'' tall, weighing 130 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen around 2:00 p.m. June 20, wearing a grey t-shirt, light colored jeans with holes in the knees and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this person, please contact the Mustang Police Department at 405-376-2488.