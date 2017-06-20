Stormwater Study Moving Forward In Norman

North Korea's foreign minister has described President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country as "the sound of a dog barking."More >>
North Korea's foreign minister has described President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country as "the sound of a dog barking."More >>
Good news for Oklahoma State fans. The Cowboys have reached an agreement with another football powerhouse over the use of their logo.More >>
Good news for Oklahoma State fans. The Cowboys have reached an agreement with another football powerhouse over the use of their logo.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.