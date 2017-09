Norman Police is warning residents to stay alert after a recent spike in car break-ins.

Recent reports show the suspects are targeting unlocked vehicles, mostly on the east side of the city.

Police want to remind drivers it's easy to avoid becoming a victim. Remember to lock your doors anytime you leave it unattended. Also, avoid leaving valuables in your car. Also, if you must, keep anything of value inside the car out of sight.

Always report any suspicious behavior you see by calling 911.