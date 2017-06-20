OKC City Council To Vote On Bond Issue For USA Softball Complex - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC City Council To Vote On Bond Issue For USA Softball Complex Renovations

By Cole Poland, News9.com
The Oklahoma City council will vote today on the general obligation bond package, which includes pledging $27.5 million worth of renovations for the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

If the city passes the bond package, it will be on the September special election ballot for voters to decide on.

USA Softball Executive Director Craig Cress said the money will go towards expanding seating for the stadium, with plans to add 4,000 permanent seats to it's current 7,300 seating capacity.

Cress says if the bond doesn't pass, “I would look for them to look for other suitors of this event."

Already, 40 percent of season tickets for next year’s Women’s College World Series have been sold.

