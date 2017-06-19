OKC Home Burglarized As Owners Slept; Suspects Sought

Homeowners in The Greens neighborhood in Northwest Oklahoma City were shocked when they realized burglars had stolen their valuables, while they slept.

Police have surveillance video of three people who used the homeowners' debit cards. The three men in the surveillance video were seen leaving the Walmart at Council Road and Northwest Expressway. The individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to the burglary.

“The detective told me they used the first debit card 10 minutes before we called 911,” said Jon Bedingfield.

Police said his home was randomly targeted by thieves.

“It was a brazen crime,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They were asleep inside and the suspects actually made entry into those bedrooms with the victims inside.”

Police said the burglars entered through the garage. The first stop was in the office where they took a laptop. Then, they quietly walked to the kitchen and the couple’s bedroom where they took an iPhone, wallets and antique jewelry.

The couple's granddaughter woke up around 4 a.m. and realized something was not right. They found the garage door open and noticed their valuables were gone.

“It was kind of scary to know they came partially into the bedroom and into the bathroom,” said Martha Bedingfield. “We were not aware of it.”

Her social security card was in the stolen wallet and later used to open cards at Target and Best Buy.

“They charged over $1,000 at Best Buy,” added Bedingfield.

The couple learned a tough lesson. They suggest never keeping social security cards in a wallet and they now lock their garage door every night.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.