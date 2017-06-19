Light Wind, Mostly Clear Skies In Store For Monday Night

We will stay mostly clear and wind will be light Monday night as temperatures drop to the mid-60s. There is just a very slight chance rain makes it into northeast Oklahoma.
Tuesday will be another sunny and hot day with a slight chance of storms in far northwest Oklahoma and the panhandle. Humidity will still be low and tolerable. More muggy air returns Thursday.
