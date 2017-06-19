OSU/A&M Board Of Regents Vote To Raise Tuition At OSU - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OSU/A&M Board Of Regents Vote To Raise Tuition At OSU

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
TULSA -

Tuition and fees will rise for Oklahoma State University students this fall.

The OSU/A&M Board of Regents voted Friday for an increase of 5 percent for resident, undergraduate students and 5.9 percent for undergraduates from out of state.

Regents said the increase is due in part to the university receiving $11.9 million fewer dollars from the state as lawmakers faced cutting budgets.

In-state students will now pay $8,738 per year, an increase of $417 and out-of-state students will pay $23,775 annually, an increase of $1,332.

Tuition and fees for in-state graduate students will rise by $462 per year, up 6 percent, and out-of-state graduate students will pay $715 more, an increase of 3.2 percent.

The OSU System’s proposed budget is $1.3 billion and still must be approved by state regents.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.