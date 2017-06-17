Kingfisher Teen Killed In Crash In Rural Lincoln County

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway following the death of an inmate.More >>
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway following the death of an inmate.More >>
A crash in Cherokee County killed five Northeastern State University students. The school said it's the worst tragedy the campus has ever experienced.More >>
A crash in Cherokee County killed five Northeastern State University students. The school said it's the worst tragedy the campus has ever experienced.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.