Kingfisher Teen Killed In Crash In Rural Lincoln County

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in rural Lincoln County that killed a 16-year-old Kingfisher girl, early Saturday morning.

First responders were called out to the scene around 3:30 a.m., on State Highway 177 near County Road 794., just north of Carney, Oklahoma.

The crash involved a 2011 Ford F-250 pickup and a 2013 Chevy Cruz. The victim, who is not being identified due to her age, was a passenger in the Cruz and investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 16-year-old victim was transported from the scene by helicopter to OU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver of the Cruz, a 19-year-old male, was transported from the scene to Stillwater Regional Hospital where he was treated and released with arm and leg injuries. No one in the F-250 was injured.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.