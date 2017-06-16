Child Sex Crimes Suspect Accused Of Trying To Enroll In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Child Sex Crimes Suspect Accused Of Trying To Enroll In Oklahoma High School

Posted: Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Investigators said Nicholas Washmon, 20, used the social media site ‘Meet Me’ to establish an inappropriate relationship with an underage victim.

The boy told police he was afraid of Washmon, who would reportedly show up at his school in Delaware County.

After his arrest on April 1, court documents said Washmon admitted he tried to enroll there with falsified paperwork indicating he was 16.

Investigators said Washmon "had altered identification documents to include a birth certificate, school transcripts, psychological evaluations, and an Individualized Educational Plan from [a high school] in Oklahoma City."

“He is a very intelligent young man…has an IT background, as far as computers are concerned,” Captain Gayle Wells with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said. “I think that probably helped him tremendously.”

And from jail in Delaware County, investigators said Washmon made multiple calls to his grandmother who lives on South MacArthur Boulevard in OKC, asking her to get rid of computers.

“Our officers monitored some of his phone call traffic,” Captain Wells said.

In one call, court documents show Washmon said, "Meme, they have all of Juvenile 1's stuff on it. If they get those computers, they're going to use everything against me, and they're not even lying."

When detectives found the computers, they reportedly had their hard drives torn out.

Washmon’s grandmother faces one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to destroy evidence.

But right now she's in an Oklahoma City hospital. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Louisiana Slayings Likely Racially Motivated, Police Say

    2 Louisiana Slayings Likely Racially Motivated, Police Say

     The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. 

    More >>

     The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. 

    More >>

  • Dozens Of Arrests As Protests Turn Violent Again In St. Louis

    Dozens Of Arrests As Protests Turn Violent Again In St. Louis

    A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black manA man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man

    Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.  

    More >>

    Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.  

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.