Child Sex Crimes Suspect Accused Of Trying To Enroll In Oklahoma High School

Investigators said Nicholas Washmon, 20, used the social media site ‘Meet Me’ to establish an inappropriate relationship with an underage victim.

The boy told police he was afraid of Washmon, who would reportedly show up at his school in Delaware County.

After his arrest on April 1, court documents said Washmon admitted he tried to enroll there with falsified paperwork indicating he was 16.

Investigators said Washmon "had altered identification documents to include a birth certificate, school transcripts, psychological evaluations, and an Individualized Educational Plan from [a high school] in Oklahoma City."

“He is a very intelligent young man…has an IT background, as far as computers are concerned,” Captain Gayle Wells with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said. “I think that probably helped him tremendously.”

And from jail in Delaware County, investigators said Washmon made multiple calls to his grandmother who lives on South MacArthur Boulevard in OKC, asking her to get rid of computers.

“Our officers monitored some of his phone call traffic,” Captain Wells said.

In one call, court documents show Washmon said, "Meme, they have all of Juvenile 1's stuff on it. If they get those computers, they're going to use everything against me, and they're not even lying."

When detectives found the computers, they reportedly had their hard drives torn out.

Washmon’s grandmother faces one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to destroy evidence.

But right now she's in an Oklahoma City hospital.