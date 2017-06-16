Amazon Buying Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Amazon Buying Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
AP photo AP photo
SEATTLE -

Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, the online retailer said Friday.

The deal values the grocer at $42 a share.

Whole Foods had been under pressure from investor Jana Partners, a hedge fund that lobbied for the high-end grocer to seek a buyer to reverse declining share price. Shares had been trading at about $33 Thursday.

"This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market's shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers," Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said in a release.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.