Police Still Searching For Missing Lexington Girl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Still Searching For Missing Lexington Girl

Posted: Updated:
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma -

Police and volunteers all over the Oklahoma City metro area are looking for a 15-year-old Lexington girl who’s been missing since Easter. 

Jesika Skinner’s family said she left her grandmother’s home on Easter after a family gathering.  They said ten days later, she showed up on surveillance video at the Whole Foods in Oklahoma City off Western. 

They said Lexington Police told them Skinner is seen in the video with an another unidentified woman. 

Jesika Skinner has lived most of her life with her grandmother Barbara Skinner.

“It’s been very bad, I can’t sleep at night,” Barbara Skinner said Thursday. 

Jesika Skinner is 5-1, and weighs 110 pounds.  Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at 405-527-9881.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.