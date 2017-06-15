Police Still Searching For Missing Lexington Girl

Police and volunteers all over the Oklahoma City metro area are looking for a 15-year-old Lexington girl who’s been missing since Easter.

Jesika Skinner’s family said she left her grandmother’s home on Easter after a family gathering. They said ten days later, she showed up on surveillance video at the Whole Foods in Oklahoma City off Western.

They said Lexington Police told them Skinner is seen in the video with an another unidentified woman.

Jesika Skinner has lived most of her life with her grandmother Barbara Skinner.

“It’s been very bad, I can’t sleep at night,” Barbara Skinner said Thursday.

Jesika Skinner is 5-1, and weighs 110 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at 405-527-9881.