Residents Warned After Rabid Kitten Found In NW OK

Health officials are warning residents in Oklahoma City who may have come in contact with a rabid kitten.

The kitten was found in the area of NW 10th St. and N. Purdue St. around the Central Oklahoma Winnelson company on June 8.

Authorities say the orange and white kitten was approximately six weeks old and infested with fleas. It was walking erratically; its eyes were matted and it had drainage coming from its eyes and nose. The animal died on June 11, and testing later revealed it had rabies. A photo of the kitten was not given.

Officials are now warning anyone who might have come in contact with the kitten to contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health immediately ay (405) 271-4060 or their 24/7 line at (800) 234-5963.

According to the health department, the virus is found in the brain, spinal cord and saliva of infected animals. It is mainly transmitted through a bite, but can also be contracted from contact with saliva to open wounds, the eyes nose or mouth.

The kitten is the first report of a rabid animal in Oklahoma County in 2017. There have been 32 cases, including six cats, statewide so far this year.

Learn more on the OSDH website.