OU Announces Sanctions for Baker Mayfield

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department Thursday announced sanctions involving OU quarterback Baker Mayfield. The sanctions are related to a February arrest in Arkansas for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing. 

Mayfield will be required to participate in university alcohol education and 35 hours of community service, some of which will include working with law enforcement, before the fall semester begins. 

"As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team," said Mayfield. "I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position."

OU head football coach Lincoln Riley says his staff and the team have "every confidence in him going forward."

