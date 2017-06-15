3.5 Earthquake Reported In Garfield County

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported near Covington, in Garfield County Thursday morning.

The earthquake struck at approximately 2:35 a.m 9 miles east of Douglas, 11 miles northeast of Marshall, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.