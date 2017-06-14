El Reno Food Truck Makes Sure Kids Don't Go Hungry

When the El Reno Fast Trax food truck pulls up there's usually a line of kids waiting.

“Sometimes this is the only meal they get and the only smiles they get are from us,” said Jeff Edwards, the El Reno School's Child Nutrition Director. He started the mobile truck last year and says about one-in-four kids in the district is at risk for hunger.

“We really saw the need and put the resources together with our community and worked together to make it happen.”

The truck stops at several sites around town Monday through Thursday and then they hand out backpacks full of food to get the kids through the weekend. The program is paid for mostly through the USDA and supplemented by grants.

“Hungry kids will get into trouble, we’re just trying to make sure they’re getting what they need even during the summer time,” Edwards said.

This year they added a mobile kitchen and offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers and chicken. It's parked at Legion Park four days a week.

Jeff and his team will also be showing it off and feeding hungry bellies on at a special kick-off event on Thursday. That event is at Legions Park from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and kids can also swim for free.

“It’s really a blessing I mean it really is what gets us up every morning and puts a smile on our face.”

In total, the El Reno Summer Feeding program feeds about 600 kids a day.