Canadian County Sheriff Arrests Yukon Man On Child Porn Charges - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Canadian County Sheriff Arrests Yukon Man On Child Porn Charges

By Cole Poland, News9.com
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel Deffner, 39, of Yukon, last Friday "after he traded child pornography with a person in Midwest City and conspired to sexually abuse a new born baby."

Midwest City Police say Deffner arranged with a pregnant woman a plan for the two of them to rape, molest, and torture the unborn baby. A release from MCPD states, "Deffner described in great detail the horrific sexual acts he desired to perform on the infant as soon the child was delivered."

This evidence against Deffner was turned over to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office on June 8. Deffner was arrested on June 9.

During the investigation by CCSO, detectives discovered several devices containing at least seven images of an 11-year-old girl, as well as other child pornography.

Deffner is in jail on a child porn charge and two drug charges.

The pregnant woman's identity was not released. Authorities said she not only agreed to the deal proposed by Deffner but also planned to participate. Midwest City Police is handling any charges for her.

