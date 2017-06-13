Three-Homer Fifth Inning Keeps Dodgers Rolling

A three-homer fifth inning pushed the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-2 win against the Omaha Storm Chasers Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the score tied, 2-2, entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dodgers hit three home runs and a triple with two outs to score four runs in the inning and extend their winning streak to five games.

The Dodgers pitching staff held Omaha scoreless over the final five frames as Oklahoma City went on to win the series opener between the teams in front of a crowd of 4,573.

Omaha’s Ryan O’Hearn homered to center field with one out to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Oklahoma City catcher Kyle Farmer doubled in his first at-bat of the night, and then scored on a two-out single by Charlie Culberson to tie the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the second inning.

The Dodgers (35-27) took the lead in the third inning. Alex Verdugo led off with a double, stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Willie Calhoun for a 2-1 advantage.

A solo homer by Omaha’s Jorge Soler down the left-field line tied the game, 2-2, in the fourth inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dodgers scored four runs.

Left fielder O’Koyea Dickson hit a towering home run out to left-center field for his team-leading 16th homer of the season to put the Dodgers in front, 3-2. Willie Calhoun followed with a triple to the wall in right-center field.

Right fielder Trayce Thompson stepped up to bat next and drilled a two-run shot to left-center field for a 5-2 Oklahoma City lead. Farmer followed with another homer to left field for a 6-2 Dodgers lead.

Thompson led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double and scored on a two-out RBI single by Culberson to extend the Dodgers to a 7-2 lead.

Omaha fell to 32-30 on the season as the Dodgers matched their longest winning streak of the season overall at five games and their longest home winning streak of the season at four games.

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Oaks (3-1) earned the win, holding Omaha to two runs and six hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts. Pitchers Jacob Rhame and Madison Younginer followed with two scoreless innings as the Dodgers held an opponent without a walk for the ninth time this season.

Omaha starting pitcher Christian Binford (3-4) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits over five innings, one walk and collecting four strikeouts.

