My 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Wins Championship With The Warriors - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Wins Championship With The Warriors

Posted: Updated:

You couldn't help but wonder what Kevin Durant was thinking last night as the clock ticked down to the NBA Championship.

His performance through the series was as good as any I can recall, and in my mind, Durant cemented his position as the second best basketball player in the world, and a very close second to LeBron James at that.

But while James has transitioned from hometown hero, to deserter, and back to NBA icon, Durant looks more like a mercenary than anything else.

He walked away from a city, shoot, an entire state that treasured him, and a franchise committed and close to winning a title, to join an all-star team almost guaranteed a championship.

The growing up of the Thunder has been one of the NBA's great stories in recent years, the Warrior's buying another championship and Kevin Durant selling out for one, is the worst story in recent years.

Was anybody outside of the Bay area really pulling for KD and the Warriors?

Surprisingly, for me at least, last night was kind of cathartic in a way. Yes, Kevin Durant got his championship, but you'll never convince me it was the mountaintop experience it could have been if he'd stayed with the Thunder.   
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.   

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.