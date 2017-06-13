My 2 Cents: Kevin Durant Wins Championship With The Warriors

You couldn't help but wonder what Kevin Durant was thinking last night as the clock ticked down to the NBA Championship.

His performance through the series was as good as any I can recall, and in my mind, Durant cemented his position as the second best basketball player in the world, and a very close second to LeBron James at that.

But while James has transitioned from hometown hero, to deserter, and back to NBA icon, Durant looks more like a mercenary than anything else.

He walked away from a city, shoot, an entire state that treasured him, and a franchise committed and close to winning a title, to join an all-star team almost guaranteed a championship.

The growing up of the Thunder has been one of the NBA's great stories in recent years, the Warrior's buying another championship and Kevin Durant selling out for one, is the worst story in recent years.

Was anybody outside of the Bay area really pulling for KD and the Warriors?

Surprisingly, for me at least, last night was kind of cathartic in a way. Yes, Kevin Durant got his championship, but you'll never convince me it was the mountaintop experience it could have been if he'd stayed with the Thunder.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.