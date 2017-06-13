One Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into SW OKC Home

One person was injured Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into a home in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters said.

One person was injured Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into a home in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters said.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:25 p.m. in the 12000 block of Briarlake Manor.

The vehicle is reportedly in the home and haz-mat was sent to control the fuel leak inside the home.

The extent of the injuries have not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.