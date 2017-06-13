Memorial Road Shut Down After Train Crashes Into Furniture Truck

Emergency crews were called out after a box truck was struck by a train in north Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.

First responders were called out to the scene near Memorial Rd. and N. Kelley Ave. around 10:30 a.m. The train appears to have clipped the rear end of a "Furniture Options" box truck.

No injuries have been reported, but traffic in the area is expected to be unable to cross in the area for some time.

