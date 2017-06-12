Moore Public Schools Settles With Families Of Deceased Plaza Towers Children

Moore Public Schools has reached a settlement with the families of the seven deceased Plaza Towers Elementary children.

The families of the children, who were killed during the May 20, 2013 tornado, will receive approximately $14,000.

The settlement is a result of three years worth of litigation. According to the Moore Public Schools press release, the lawsuit stemmed from an article that ran in the Journal Record in 2014.

A civil engineer's comments in the article caused the parents to question the structural integrity of the classroom at Plaza Towers, the press release stated. Moore Public Schools said the comments were in violation of the ethics rules of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the information presented in the article was "so inflammatory and categorically inaccurate."

The district said it hopes the settlement will put an end to the lawsuits and will bring the next chapter of healing.

"We remain committed to honoring the memory of the seven children and all who were taken from us on May 20, 2013," the statement concluded.

News 9 has not received a statement from the families associated in this litigation.