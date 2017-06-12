OU Baseball Coach Pete Hughes Resigns - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Baseball Coach Pete Hughes Resigns

Posted: Updated:
By OU Athletics
Norman -

University of Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione announced Monday that head baseball coach Pete Hughes has resigned.

Hughes coached the Sooners for four seasons and compiled a 128-107-1 (.544) record. His teams went a combined 44-51 (.463) in Big 12 Conference play, finishing as high as third place in 2015 (tied) and 2017.

"We appreciate the dedicated service Pete gave to our baseball program," said Castiglione. "He and his family are good people and we certainly wish the best for them."

This past season, OU went 35-24 overall and 12-11 in the Big 12, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Hughes. The Sooners posted a 1-2 record in the Louisville Regional as the No. 2 seed. It was the 37th NCAA postseason appearance in OU baseball history.

Castiglione said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"Our program has demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level and we are optimistic about our future," Castiglione added.

In 21 years as a head coach, Hughes owns a 652-492-3 (.570) record. He also coached at Virginia Tech, Boston College and Trinity.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.