OU Baseball Coach Pete Hughes Resigns

University of Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione announced Monday that head baseball coach Pete Hughes has resigned.

Hughes coached the Sooners for four seasons and compiled a 128-107-1 (.544) record. His teams went a combined 44-51 (.463) in Big 12 Conference play, finishing as high as third place in 2015 (tied) and 2017.

"We appreciate the dedicated service Pete gave to our baseball program," said Castiglione. "He and his family are good people and we certainly wish the best for them."

This past season, OU went 35-24 overall and 12-11 in the Big 12, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Hughes. The Sooners posted a 1-2 record in the Louisville Regional as the No. 2 seed. It was the 37th NCAA postseason appearance in OU baseball history.

Castiglione said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"Our program has demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level and we are optimistic about our future," Castiglione added.

In 21 years as a head coach, Hughes owns a 652-492-3 (.570) record. He also coached at Virginia Tech, Boston College and Trinity.