Lawmaker Predicts Special Session This Fall

The 2017 session may not be over for long. Rep. Jason Dunnington now predicts a special session will be held this fall.

The main reason why is based on a lawsuit that was filed not even two weeks after the session ended. Two tobacco companies are suing the state over the cigarette fee that was passed on the final day of session. The companies argue the fee is unconstitutional. Many Democrats say the companies are right and a special session will soon be held. Republicans see it a different way.

Now if a special session is held this fall it could cost taxpayers around $30,000 a day.