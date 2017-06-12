Lawmaker Predicts Special Session This Fall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lawmaker Predicts Special Session This Fall

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 2017 session may not be over for long. Rep. Jason Dunnington now predicts a special session will be held this fall.

The main reason why is based on a lawsuit that was filed not even two weeks after the session ended. Two tobacco companies are suing the state over the cigarette fee that was passed on the final day of session. The companies argue the fee is unconstitutional. Many Democrats say the companies are right and a special session will soon be held. Republicans see it a different way.

Now if a special session is held this fall it could cost taxpayers around $30,000 a day.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.