Gas Prices In OKC Fall 5.1 Cents In Past Week

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.

Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, gas prices are 5.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average sits at $2.33/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week. 


While the national average fell 5 cents per gallon in the last week, the bigger story is that 47 states saw average gas prices move lower in the last week, so this isn't just a here and there trend, it's almost everywhere, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma sit at $2.04/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.09/g.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
