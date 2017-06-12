ODOT Invites Public To Discuss Future Of I-40 In Yukon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

ODOT Invites Public To Discuss Future Of I-40 In Yukon

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will have a public meeting to present information and gather public input on a proposed new I-40 interchange at Frisco Rd. in Yukon.

The project and meeting are in partnership with the City of Yukon. Anyone interested is asked to meet at the Yukon City Council Chambers, Centennial Building at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the proposed $17 million project and to seek input on the two design alternatives for a diamond interchange. Construction is tentatively scheduled for FFY 2020.

Meeting attendees will be able to view the proposed plan, speak with engineers and planners and give input on the proposed improvements and their impact on social, economic and environmental impacts to the area.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
