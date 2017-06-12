Conagra Brands, Inc. Recall Spaghetti & Meatball Products - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Conagra Brands, Inc. Recall Spaghetti & Meatball Products

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
WASHINGTON -

Conagra Brands, Inc. recalled over 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. 

The product(s) contain milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label. 

The following products are subject to the recall:

Libby's Spaghetti & Meatballs made with Use By Date 01/02/19

Del Pino's Spaghetti & Meatballs with Use By Date 01/02/19

Hy-Top Spaghetti & Meatballs with Use By Date 01/02/19

Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs with Use By Date 01/02/19

Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs with Use By Date 01/02/19

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs with Use By Date 12/26/18

Conagra Brands, Inc. tells customers who have purchased these products not to consume them. Instead, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness from the products. 

