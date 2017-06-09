Edmond Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries

Edmond police have their hands full investigating a rash of auto burglaries and thefts. Police received a call around 3 a.m. Friday morning from a North Edmond resident reporting an auto burglary. As police were investigating the burglary, they received more reports of auto burglaries and thefts.

Police spotted one of the stolen vehicles near the Thomas Trail neighborhood. The suspects took police on a short chase, crashed the vehicle in the neighborhood and then took off on foot. Officers chased three suspects to a field at John Ross Elementary.

The male suspects were apprehended and included two juveniles and 19-year-old Jonathan Pearce of Tulsa. Pearce was arrested for burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, obstruction of a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to distribute.

Police said they have five suspects total, two are still outstanding.

Video obtained from homeowners show the five suspects rummaging through cars that were left unlocked. They also gained access to a number of garages.

the count is up to 40 or more burglarized cars and possibly as many as five stolen vehicles. All they did, was look for cars that were left unlocked. Edmond Police Department's spokesperson Jenny Monroe said the group was looking for easy targets.

“We had five neighborhoods hit in a couple of hours,” said Monroe. “It shows you how quickly that can happen.”

Edmond resident Brenden Barnett is one of the victims. Her SUV was left unlocked and the thieves went right in.

“They opened the door, took out the garage door opener and used it to open our garage,” said Barnett.

The thieves then rummage through her mom and sister’s cars.

“They took two checkbooks. One out of my mom’s car and my sister’s,” said Barnett.

If you have information about the outstanding suspects, call Edmond Police at (405) 359-4420.