OCU President Robert Henry Announces Retirement

Oklahoma City University President Robert Henry has announced plans to resign next year after eight years as head of the university.

Henry says in a statement released by OCU that he will step down on June 30, 2018, and take a year sabbatical to focus on writing and legal projects, then return to the university as an instructor.

Henry, former Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry’s cousin, is a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and served as Oklahoma’s attorney general before he was appointed to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

He resigned as chief judge of the appeals court in 2010 to become president of OCU.

The university says a national search for a new president will begin this summer.

