OCU President Robert Henry Announces Retirement

A semi wreck Sunday morning caused crews to shut down an area of I-35 and the Kilpatrick Turpike early Sunday morning.More >>
A semi wreck Sunday morning caused crews to shut down an area of I-35 and the Kilpatrick Turpike early Sunday morning.More >>
A group of weather researchers from the University of Oklahoma is near Fort Lauderdale collecting data on Hurricane Irma.More >>
A group of weather researchers from the University of Oklahoma is near Fort Lauderdale collecting data on Hurricane Irma.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.