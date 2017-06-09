Oklahoma Law To Require DUI Offenders Install Ignition Interlock - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Law To Require DUI Offenders Install Ignition Interlock

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has signed into law a drunk driving bill that will require all first-time drunk driving offenders to install an ignition interlock on their vehicle as a condition of driving after a drunk driving offense. Oklahoma is the 29th state to pass the all-offender ignition interlock law.

SB 643, authored by Senator Kim David, requires the use of interlocks for at least six months to regain driving privileges. The legislation also creates the Impaired Driver Accountability Program (IDAP) to help first-time offenders get their lives back on track while using an ignition interlock to ensure public safety. Upon successful completion of the program, the offender can regain full driving privileges.

Oklahoma now joins Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri and other surrounding states in providing its residents with the best countermeasure to stop the scourge of repeat drunk driving, said Colleen Sheehey-Church, National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Previously, Oklahoma required ignition interlocks for first offenders with a .15 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and repeat offenders. The new law expands that requirement to all offenders with a .08 BAC and above.

The new law takes effect Nov. 1.

