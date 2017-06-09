Could Heartland Flyer Set Tracks For KC?

Amtrak is making progress on a possible northern expansion of the Heartland Flyer to connect Oklahoma City to Kansas City.

The move would expand the daily 418-mile round trip the Flyer makes daily between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth.

An inspection train will leave OKC's Santa Fe Station at 7:45 this morning and make several stops, including Guthrie, Perry, and Ponca City, before reaching Kansas City at 5:30 this afternoon.

The I-35 passenger rail route north of OKC hasn't been in service since budget cuts shut it down in 1979. The route extension is currently in the discussion phase. Amtrak has not formalized the cost of restoring the corridor.