City Of OKC: Odd/Even Watering Schedule Especially Important In Summer

The Utilities Department wants to remind water customers of its permanent, year-long odd/even watering schedule, which is especially important during the summer months.

Residents and businesses with an address that ends in an odd number can use sprinklers on odd-numbered calendar days. Residents and businesses with an address that ends in an even number can use sprinklers on even-numbered calendar days.

When the rain stops and demand for water increases, it can put a strain on our system. We want to encourage people to practice conserving water every day so we may continue to provide the same quality water services our residents have come to expect from us, said Utilities Director Chris Browning.

Water conservation tips



· Check your sprinkler heads to make sure they are watering the grass, not the street or sidewalk.

· Repair any broken sprinkler heads.

· Install pressure regulating heads to ensure even water distribution.

· Water in the early morning hours when it’s still dark to increase water absorption.

· Raise the blade on your mower to at least 1 inch high for Bermuda grass and 3 inches for fescue.

· Consider adding a weather sensor or remote app to your irrigation system for better ongoing control.

· Plant drought- and heat-tolerant plants that can weather Oklahoma’s extreme temperatures.

· Install a drip irrigation system and add mulch to your flower beds and vegetable gardens to reduce evaporation.

· If hand-watering, use a nozzle with a shut-off lever to save water while not in use.

The odd-even watering schedule does not apply to hand watering for gardens or flower beds.

The Oklahoma City Council made the odd-even schedule permanent in 2013 when it approved a multi-stage water conservation program based upon drinking water reservoir levels.