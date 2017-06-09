Oklahoma Law To Raise Small Claim Court Limits - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Law To Raise Small Claim Court Limits

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

 A new state law will increase the amount of money plaintiffs can seek in small claims court in Oklahoma.

Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation this week that will increase the limit from $7,500 to $10,000, The Oklahoman reported. Civil cases that exceed those amounts will be filed in district court.

The new law, which takes effect in November, also will allow parties to move new small-claims cases to district court.

The last increase was in 2012, when lawmakers raised the limit by $1,500.

The new limit is a reasonable change, said Brian Bishop, an attorney for the Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma. Bishop said small claims court is where people can settle disagreements more easily without having to hire a lawyer.

“The parties appear in court, you make your argument and you win or lose,” Bishop said.

Jari Askins, administrative director of the state’s court system, said the courts could see somewhat higher revenue because the new law will also expand a $10 fee to some smaller cases. She said businesses may benefit from the law because a judgment is sometimes needed to write off a loss.

“You might see an argument made that it’s not going to benefit consumers because you’ll have businesses going after smaller debts,” Bishop said. “(Defendants) may not get the type of protection they would in a regular court case.”

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mayfield Leads Sooners Past Ohio State 31-16

    Mayfield Leads Sooners Past Ohio State 31-16

    After dismantling Ohio State on the road Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sprinted around the field waving a Sooners flag before stopping to emphatically plant it in the middle of the huge block "O'' at midfield as his teammates cheered. Mayfield figured he owed it to the Buckeyes, who beat up the Sooners in Norman last year and then stuck around to embarrass them by singing the Ohio State alma mater on the field. This time, Mayfield flipped the script, lookin...More >>
    After dismantling Ohio State on the road Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sprinted around the field waving a Sooners flag before stopping to emphatically plant it in the middle of the huge block "O'' at midfield as his teammates cheered. Mayfield figured he owed it to the Buckeyes, who beat up the Sooners in Norman last year and then stuck around to embarrass them by singing the Ohio State alma mater on the field. This time, Mayfield flipped the script, lookin...More >>

  • Marine On Cross-Country Mission Gives Back To OKC’s Special Needs Athletes

    Marine On Cross-Country Mission Gives Back To OKC’s Special Needs Athletes

    A Marine captain is running across the country to help local children with special needs along the way.

    More >>

    A Marine captain is running across the country to help local children with special needs along the way.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.