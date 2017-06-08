Garrett McCain Named 'Baseball America' All-American - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Garrett McCain Named 'Baseball America' All-American

STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State outfielder Garrett McCain has been tabbed a 2017 Baseball America All-American, it was announced by the publication today.
 
McCain, a junior from Wylie, Texas, was named to the Baseball America All-America Second Team. His selection marks the 118th time in program history an OSU player has earned All-America honors.
 
An All-Big 12 Conference First Team honoree in 2017, McCain leads the Big 12 with a .388 batting average, 87 hits and a .491 on-base percentage. He ranks second in the league in steals (19) and third in total bases (123), slugging percentage (.549) and triples (5).
 
McCain was one of only two OSU players to start all 57 games this season and helped the Cowboys to the third Big 12 championship in program history and a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. He led the Pokes in 11 offensive categories, topped the club with 27 multi-hit games and was second with 13 multi-RBI efforts.

