Trae Young Earns Invite To U19 National Team Training Camp

Incoming Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young earned one of 28 invitations to attend the 2017 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp June 18-25 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Young will compete to earn his way onto the 12-member team and participate in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, beginning July 1.

Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Athletes eligible for the team must be 19 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 1998) and U.S. citizens. The 2017 USA Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp begins on June 18 and USA Basketball expects the 12-member team to be announced on June 22.

Rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout, Young (6-2, 170) is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Sooners during Lon Kruger’s tenure. Young is consistently listed as a top-three point guard in the nation and is considered one of the top overall players in the high school class of 2017 by Rivals (14th overall), ESPN (15), 247Sports (18) and Scout (21).

Young joins OU after averaging 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during his senior season at Norman North while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma in 2016 and 2017 and a McDonald's All-American in 2017.

The Norman native enters training camp boasting previous experience with USA Basketball. Last summer, Young and the United States U18 National Team won gold at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Valdivia, Chile. Young averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in five games at the international tournament.

The American U19 squad will be coached by University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari with the assistance of Tad Boyle from the University of Colorado and Danny Manning from Wake Forest University. Additionally, Sean Hanrahan of Warner University, Dan Muller of Illinois State University, King Rice of Monmouth University and Jeremy Shulman from Eastern Florida State College will serve as court coaches during the training camp.