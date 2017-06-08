Lankford Prepares For Comey Testimony Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lankford Prepares For Comey Testimony Today

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
WASHINGTON -

James Comey will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. One member of that committee is Sen. James Lankford and Lankford says there are certain items on his agenda:

- What was the status of the FBI's Russian Investigation when Comey was fired?

- Was there any collusion between Russia and ANY American Citizen?

- Why did Comey feel the need to keep memos on private meetings with President Trump?

Lankford also said he plans to ask Comey for advice on how to identify individuals behind continued leaks. Comey will have a public and private hearing with the committee.

